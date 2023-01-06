North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$17.49 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$462.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$191.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.2599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

