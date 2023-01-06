Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $528.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

