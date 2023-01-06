Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

