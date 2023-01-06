NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,111 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $232.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

