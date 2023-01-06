ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $37,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.