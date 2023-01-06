Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 110.4% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $338.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

