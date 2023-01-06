Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

