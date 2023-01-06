Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Hugo Tudor Sells 7,000 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.07), for a total value of £41,090 ($49,506.02).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 582.50 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 493.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.30. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619 ($7.46).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 575 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.