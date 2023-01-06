Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Hugo Tudor Sells 7,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAGGet Rating) insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.07), for a total value of £41,090 ($49,506.02).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 582.50 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 493.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.30. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619 ($7.46).

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 575 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.