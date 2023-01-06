Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider David Davies Buys 6,942 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider David Davies acquired 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £4,998.24 ($6,021.98).
Petrofac Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of PFC opened at GBX 73.20 ($0.88) on Friday. Petrofac Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 62.70 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.20 ($1.94). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
