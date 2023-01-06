Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

DOC stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.