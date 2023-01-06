Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

PNFP stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

