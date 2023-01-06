Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $13.48 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $222.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $323.41.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

