Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Head-To-Head Contrast

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Poshmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.30 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -65.50 Poshmark $326.01 million 4.35 -$98.33 million ($0.96) -18.65

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poshmark has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28% Poshmark -21.33% -18.44% -12.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38 Poshmark 0 10 0 0 2.00

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $4.61, indicating a potential upside of 252.10%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $15.82, indicating a potential downside of 11.63%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Poshmark.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Poshmark on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.