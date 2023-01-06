Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.