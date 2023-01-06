Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 349.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.5% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 599,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 464,752 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 208.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $64.92 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

