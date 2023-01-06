Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.40.
PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Primerica Price Performance
PRI opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $159.47.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primerica (PRI)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.