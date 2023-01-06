Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primerica Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.