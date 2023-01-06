Private Advisor Group LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

