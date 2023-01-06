Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.