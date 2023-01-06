Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

PB stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

