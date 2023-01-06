Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Proterra Trading Down 6.3 %

Proterra stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $805.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Proterra has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proterra

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proterra by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Proterra by 266.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 197,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Proterra by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra



Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Further Reading

