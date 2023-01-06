PSI Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,250.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

