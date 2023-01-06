Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.5 %

TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after buying an additional 815,188 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.