Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $164.52. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

