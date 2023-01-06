Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.28 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.
Simon Property Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.