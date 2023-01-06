Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $22,798,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.2 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $234.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.87.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $492.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

