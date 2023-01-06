Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $105.29, with a volume of 1804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.09.

QLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

