Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.79. 3,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 951,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.
In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.16.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
