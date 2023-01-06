Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.79. 3,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 951,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 606.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 982,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

