Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after buying an additional 341,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

