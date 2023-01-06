Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 261.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

