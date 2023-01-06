Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $35,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,870,000 after acquiring an additional 706,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 354,196 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

