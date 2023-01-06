Raymond James & Associates Has $34.14 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $34,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 65,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

