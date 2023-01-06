Raymond James & Associates Has $35.69 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gartner were worth $35,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 76.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $324.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.47. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.88.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

