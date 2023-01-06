Raymond James & Associates Has $36.52 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $36,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $364.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $373.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.05 and its 200 day moving average is $307.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

