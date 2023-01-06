Raymond James & Associates Has $37.51 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

