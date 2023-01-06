Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $37,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $417.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $730.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

