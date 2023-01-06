Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $36,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

ZBRA opened at $260.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $563.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

