Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,873 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $35,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

IYG stock opened at $159.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.89. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

