Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,419 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $34,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $245.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.45 and its 200 day moving average is $240.27. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

