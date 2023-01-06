Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,582 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.4 %

DAR opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.