Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,169 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $34,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

