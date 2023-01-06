Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,523 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

