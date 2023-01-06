Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,631,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.28 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

