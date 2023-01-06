Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $325,176,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $155,852,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

