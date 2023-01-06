Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.05.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $250.30 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.