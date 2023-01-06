Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,222,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 132,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 99,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.3% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

