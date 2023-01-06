Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

PRU opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

