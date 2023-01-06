Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,882,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

