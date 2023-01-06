Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 28,954 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.34. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.