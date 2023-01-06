Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 335,549 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 624.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 144,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.