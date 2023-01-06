Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,917 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

