Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GPC opened at $168.57 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

